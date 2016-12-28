Beyer unleashes press in come-from-behind victory over Central Catholic

The Beyer High boys basketball team shuffled into the locker room at halftime – shoulders slumped, heads hung low, feeling the effects of a rare two-game losing streak.
The Patriots re-emerged a different team, sending city rival Central Catholic to its second straight loss at the 17th annual Holiday Hoop Classic with a 53-48 victory on Wednesday.
Brian Perry scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half as Beyer flipped the scoreboard with a frenetic pace.
“We started using our aggressive, trapping defense,” Beyer coach Kyle McKim said. “Sooner or later I’ll figure out that we need to start and stay in that. We share the ball well when we’re playing that fast. ... I had to unleash them.”
Ben Polack had 12 points and Dylan Weltmer chipped in seven for the Patriots (7-4), who will play Ceres in the consolation bracket semifinal Thursday at noon.
Central Catholic rolled into the tournament on a season-long, seven-game winning streak but has lost its first two games.
On Tuesday, the Raiders surrendered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter to Central of Fresno and eventually lost in overtime.
It was more of the same on Wednesday. Central Catholic led 36-24 early in the third quarter when McKim “unleashed” his press, triggering a 9-0 spurt.
Perry had two layups in transition, Weltmer converted a three-point play and Polack sliced through the lane for a left-handed finish.
While Beyer heated up, the Raiders went cold. Central Catholic (7-2) managed just six field goals over the final two quarters, missing from all spots on the floor.
McKim will take the victory, convinced his team’s energy and press unraveled a defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion with four returning starters.
“It’s huge, and it starts with the respect we have for their level of talent and coach (Mike) Wilson,” McKim said. “But it means a lot because they’re a good team. They’re the defending Division IV champion.
“It’s become a pretty good rivalry with them the last couple of years.”
The Patriots trailed 28-20 at the half. The cold shooting that hampered Beyer in a 64-58 loss to El Cerrito the night before seemed to carry over. The Patriots went more than seven minutes without a point in the fourth quarter of that loss, its fourth in five games.
The Raiders, meanwhile, had no issue finishing, from near or far. Central Catholic connected on three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including two by Cooper Wilson (11 points).
Joshua Hamilton led the Raiders with 13 points, while Jared Rice and Amrit Dhaliwal each had eight for the Raiders, who will play Castlemont on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Berkeley 61, Modesto 60 (OT): Ryan Silva netted 16 points and led four players in double figures for Modesto, which fell to 0-2 in the Holiday Hoop Classic.
Guards Qimonni Myers and Markus Brady had 11 points apiece and Esteban Martin chipped in 10 as the Panthers pushed the North Coast Section power.
The game was tied 52-52 at the end of regulation. Berkeley outscored Modesto 9-8 in the extra period.
Ben Baker paced the Yellowjackets with 23 points. Sean Spikes had 10.
Clovis East 61, Delhi 28: The Hawks kept the game close for a quarter, but were undone by a 21-4 spurt in the second quarter.
Donald Corona and Spencer Matthes had 11 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who led by just four after one quarter.
Chance Browning accounted for most of Delhi’s offense. With a smooth stroke, Browning had 18 points.
