Central guard Cash Williams is money in OT win over Central Catholic

Cash Williams spun into the lane, launching a left-handed runner in the final seconds.
The shot hit hard off the back iron, but any hope of a second overtime was dashed with one whistle.
Foul.
The star for Central High School of Fresno made both free throws with a second left, completing the Grizzlies’ come-from-behind 69-67 victory over Central Catholic on Tuesday in the first round of the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic. Williams scored a game-high 29 points.
The previously unbeaten Raiders (7-1) led by 13 points in the fourth quarter, but missed three free throws in the final minute of regulation to give Central a chance.
“They got tight. The free throws were catching front rim first,” Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson said. “They were worried about the outcome instead of relaxing and playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”
The Grizzlies (8-3) put the ball in the hands of Williams, one of the top guards in California. He accounted for 15 of the team’s 19 points in the fourth quarter, then won it from the foul line.
Amrit Dhaliwal led three Central Catholic players in double figures with 12 points. Dhaliwal sank a straightaway 3-pointers to give the Raiders a 67-65 lead with 1:20 left.
Cooper Wilson and Josh Hamilton had 10 points apiece, while Malcolm Clayton and Conor Fenton scored eight each.
Jared Rice scored just seven in a rough Holiday Hoop Classic debut.
Central will play the winner between El Cerrito and Beyer in the second round Wednesday.
Central Catholic looks to rebound from its first loss of the season.
“They’ll bounce back,” coach Wilson said. “They’re upset with themselves and I have a lot of faith in them. They won’t quit over a loss in this tournament. Some of them have dreamed about playing in this tournament, and they got a playoff atmosphere.”
Both teams had a chance to win in regulation.
Hamilton missed an off-balance runner from the free-throw line with less than 10 seconds left. Williams countered with a pull-up jumper that rattled around the rim and out.
Given a second chance to be the hero, Williams, a junior drawing interest from UNLV and Cal, didn’t disappoint.
“We knew the ball was going to him,” coach Wilson said. “I was disappointed (with the foul call), but the fact of the matter is we allowed him in there.”
Freedom-Oakley 71, Modesto 60 – The Panthers had trouble from long distance – as well as with going the distance – at last week’s Trojan Christmas Classic.
On the opening day of the Holiday Hoop Classic, Modesto pushed Northern California power Freedom by shortening its shots.
Guards Qimonni Myers and Markus Brady attacked the rim and combined for 33 points, making the Falcons earn their place in the winners’ bracket. Freedom (10-0) is ranked sixth in the state and 26th in the nation by MaxPreps.
“The kids see all the stuff on social media and see where they’re ranked by MaxPreps,” Modesto coach Pete Peterson said. “In years past, they would have folded the tents and given into the hype. They got the ‘W,’ but I think the kids learned a lot about themselves.”
Andrew Mork scored 18 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, fueling a 12-2 charge that allowed Freedom to finally separate from Modesto, which led entering the fourth quarter.
Jared Stokes chipped in 16 points, and Trevon O’Neal and Bailey Jones had eight apiece for the Falcons.
“He’s our guy that we go to in the fourth quarter because he shoots it good and is a great finisher,” Freedom coach Drew Torres said. “He’s probably the best finisher I’ve ever coached at the rim. We try to run simple sets to get him in close-out situations. If they don’t come out, he’s got an open 3 or, if they come too hard, he can drive it.”
Colton Cruce sank a corner 3-pointer to give the Panthers their only lead, 42-41. The Panthers made only two 3-pointers and have converted just five of their last 50 from beyond the arc.
Freedom fired back.
Mork made two free throws, then energized the Falcons with a two-handed dunk in traffic. Freedom outscored the Panthers 30-19 in the fourth quarter.
Mork was 8 for 11 from the free-throw line, all in the fourth.
“Our team executed good in the fourth quarter,” Torres said. “I wasn’t too happy with the other three quarters.”
Myers finished with 20 points and Brady had 13 for the Panthers (4-4), who kept the afternoon crowd in suspense through three quarters.
“It comes back to game management,” Peterson said. “It’s a learning curve and we’re still in the middle of it.”
Freedom will play the winner between Salesian of Richmond and Berkeley on Wednesday.
Turlock 72, Castlemont-Oakland 62 – The Bulldogs (3-6) started fast and finished stronger against the Knights, closing an opening-round victory with a 7-0 charge.
Senior post Mustafa Noel-Johnson set the physical tone, scoring a team-high 18 points. Guard Michael Patterson had 16 points, including a 3-pointer from the wing to trigger Turlock’s final flurry.
Castlemont (3-7) was paced by the backcourt tandem of Jamal Abdullah and Michael Bell, who had 20 points apiece.
Turlock led from start to finish, scoring the game’s first 10 points as the Knights struggled for possession. Castlemont had seven turnovers in the first quarter and didn’t score until the 3:54 mark.
Turlock will play the winner between Modesto Christian and Ceres on Wednesday.
Immanuel-Reedley 77, Delhi 40 – Cal State Bakersfield commit Darrin Person Jr. displayed next-level explosiveness, but it was the Eagles’ touch from the perimeter that put away the Hawks.
Nate Kendricks and Michael Odom beat the buzzer in the first and third quarters with long jumpers, helping Immanuel (6-3) into the winners’ bracket.
Person, a mobile 6-foot-6 forward and former Fresno Bee Player of the Year, tallied all 17 of his points in the first half. Three other Eagles scored in double figures: Odom with 13, Kendricks with 12, and Jordan Williams with 10.
Chance Browning no paced Delhi (3-8) with 18 points, while point guard Arnold Perez scored 12.
Manteca 55, Clovis East 49 – Gino Campiotti scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-point play that gave the Buffaloes (6-3) the lead for good against the Timberwolves (4-5).
The reigning CIF State Division III champions made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to seal it.
Sharpshooter Dwight Young led Manteca with 16 points, and 6-7 point forward Tydus Verhoeven finished with nine.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
