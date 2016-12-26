On guard: Top talent invades Modesto Christian’s Holiday Hoop Classic

Last season, the Holiday Hoop Classic final between host Modesto Christian and Long Beach Poly featured four players now playing at the four-year collegiate level, and a fifth verbally committed.
The Crusaders snapped a decade-long drought between Classic titles with an 88-48 victory over Zafir Williams (Loyola Marymount) and the Jackrabbits, leaning on point guard Christian Ellis (Southern Illinois Edwardsville), Robinson Idehen (Western Kentucky) and Jay Chen (Grandview). Long Beach’s Drew Buggs, now a freshman at Hawaii, sat out with an injured knee.
There were others with next-level talent and scholarships already in hand, too, such as Immanuel point guard Colin Slater (Tulane) and Manteca’s Kenny Wooten, who recently committed to Arizona State.
The Holiday Hoop Classic has never lacked star power, renewing its status as one of the marquee holiday tournaments in California each year for the last 17. By that measure, Modesto Christian High School has become a destination for high school basketball enthusiasts and scouts, each hoping to take stock of the next skywalker, shotblocker or dead-eye shooter.
Some of this week’s must-see talent includes:
James Akinjo, Salesian: The 5-foot-10 junior won’t intimidate with his size, but the guard’s unmatched speed – on and off the ball – are coveted by the likes of Texas A&M and Cal, among others.
“To me, he’s the best guard in Northern California,” said Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia, who loves Akinjo’s pull-up game the most. “He’s super quick and can take over games. You look at him and he looks babyfaced, but he plays with heart. He’s not what he looks like.”
Akinjo is a returning All-Tournament performer and a Scout.com four-star recruit. He is rated the No. 2 point guard in his class on the West Coast by the same recruiting service.
Tournament favorite Salesian (5-3) opens against Berkeley (4-5).
Cash Williams, Central of Fresno: Division I coaches are intrigued by the 6-3 junior guard’s offensive skill set. Williams reportedly holds seven D-I offers. What’s not to like? For starters, he’s left-handed, a valuable commodity in a world overrun with right-handers. Fantazia also says Williams is dangerous in the pick-and-roll and can find his way into the lane.
Central is looking to add to its early season haul. The Grizzlies won the McDonald’s Classic in Stockton earlier this month, defeating Beyer and Buchanan in the process.
Central (5-3) will look to continue its mastery of local teams and tournaments Tuesday against Central Catholic (7-0), another squad brimming with exceptional guard play. Junior point guard Josh Hamilton erupted for 20 points in the second half as the Raiders kept their season-long winning streak alive with a come-from-behind 67-57 win over Tracy.
“That’s the best first-round match-up of the tournament,” Fantazia said. “Central Catholic is guard oriented but Central will try to out-athlete you.”
Tydus Verhoeven, Manteca: A 6-foot-8 senior with a 7-foot wingspan, Verhoeven holds 10 scholarship offers from Division I universities, including Fresno State. While his height draws attention, Verhoeven’s mental approach separates him from most. A third-year varsity player, Verhoeven, a point forward for coach Brett Lewis, is often playing three moves ahead of everyone else on the floor.
He averaged a triple-double during the Buffaloes’ third-place run at the Cosumnes Oak Tournament earlier this month, but sat out most of Friday’s victory over Beyer with an achy back. Lewis was hoping to save Verhoeven for the four-day Holiday Hoop Classic, but was forced to put him in with less than three minutes left to secure a 79-71 win over the Patriots.
“Last year, you saw the potential,” Fantazia said. “This year he’s actually producing and putting the numbers up. He’s versatile.”
Manteca (5-3) opens with Clovis East (4-4).
Edward “Tre” Gray, El Cerrito: Though he’s unsigned, the 6-2 senior guard has impressed elite NBA talent. Gray earned an approving nod from two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry after knocking down a long step-back jumper during a 3-on-3 event and then captured the 3-point contest – moments captured by Cali Hoops. As for his AAU club, Gray runs with a team sponsored by Oakland native and Portland Trail Blazer star Damon Lilliard.
“He gets buckets,” Fantazia said.
Gray is Beyer’s chief concern Tuesday. El Cerrito is 5-5, while Beyer is 6-3.
Darrin Person Jr., Immanuel: In a tournament saturated with guards, Person is the most accomplished big man in the field. The 6-6 forward has committed to Cal State Bakersfield and is averaging 19.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. He’s also blocking 1.9 shots per game and ranks third on the team in assists (1.8).
Person is a returning All-Tournament player and former Fresno Bee Player of the Year.
Immanuel (5-5) opens with Delhi (3-7).
Darrian Grays, Modesto Christian: It’s his team now. The senior guard elevated his game during the Crusaders’ run to the 2015 CIF Northern California Open Division final and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down.
After a breakout summer with Chuck Hayes Basketball, Grays leads Modesto Christian in scoring at 20.3 points per game. He is also averaging 3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 45 percent from the floor.
“Darrian makes us go,” Fantazia said of Grays, MVP at The Island tournament earlier this season.
The Crusaders are off to an uneven starts, losing four of their first six games, but injuries are the primary culprit. Modesto Christian (2-4) will begin its title defense against Ceres (5-5).
Gabe Murphy, Modesto Christian: Murphy’s rise on the recruiting trail is nothing short of inspirational. Over the last two years, the 6-7 senior has changed his body and his stars, relying on work ethic and desire. College coaches that have stopped by the Sisk Road campus love his upside.
Murphy has filled the void left behind by Idehen, averaging a 11.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the young Crusaders. He had a season-best 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 62-61 loss to Buchanan on Dec. 13.
“He’s still getting comfortable, but every game he’s improving,” Fantazia said. “He’ll be a surprise to fans. ... (College) coaches have been impressed with how much he’s improved. He’s getting a mean streak now, too, where he’s trying to fight for every single rebound.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
17th Holiday Hoop Classic
At Modesto Christian
Dec. 27-30
Tuesday’s schedule
10 a.m.: Castlemont vs. Turlock
11:30 a.m.: Immanuel vs. Delhi
1 p.m.: Freedom vs. Modesto
2:30 p.m.: Central (Fresno) vs. Central Catholic
4 p.m.: Clovis East vs. Manteca
5:30 p.m.: Salesian vs. Berkeley
7 p.m.: Modesto Christian vs. Ceres
8:30 p.m.: El Cerrito vs. Beyer
Comments