Good start not enough – Delta hands MJC men 12th straight loss

Shoulders slumped and heads hung during portions of the second half Friday night as the Modesto Junior College Pirates fast-tracked toward another loss.
Finding the energy sometimes is problematic for a team that has dropped 12 straight and hasn’t celebrated a victory since Nov. 13. It didn’t get any easier for the Pirates, who were beaten by San Joaquin Delta 85-65 at MJC Gym.
“We’re up and down. We stopped having energy,” said 6-foot-4 forward Jordan Thornton, who felt more than a few bruises after another difficult night. “We dig holes that we can’t get out of.”
The deficit reached 25 points late in the game, a disappointing finish to a night that started with hope. Modesto (4-14, 0-6), anchored by some early hustle by guard Nikos Natsues (10 points), Thornton and guard Jaron Dickson (12 points), led 14-7 over the first six minutes.
Delta (11-8, 4-2), no doubt encouraged by handing Big 8 Conference-leading Santa Rosa its first loss Tuesday night, countered. The Mustangs’ change-agent was 6-4 forward Jovian Cormier, a quick leaper at home near the basket.
Cormier averages 15 points a game, a number he reached before halftime. He finished with a season-high 32 points, including 16 of 19 free throws. Modesto could not cope with his overall quickness, hence all the fouls. None of his hoops were netted beyond 15 feet.
“I was telling the guys all week how athletic he (Cormier) is,” MJC coach Mike Girardi said. “He’s to Delta what Jordan is for us, an energy guy.”
Modesto trailed by a manageable 35-26 at halftime but Thornton was assessed his third foul early in the second half. Girardi opted to a zone, and Delta guard Mike Anderson (19 points) soon found the range from the perimeter.
The episode demonstrated MJC’s few options and tiny margin for error this season. The Mustangs, who choked MJC’s momentum with their man-to-man defense, pulled away by beating the Pirates to offensive rebounds.
“We weren’t moving in the zone defense as well as we needed to,” Girardi said. “We see flashes from individuals for a while, and then we don’t see consistency from those same guys.”
Modesto will finish the first Big 8 rotation next Tuesday night at Diablo Valley. Eight games remain, still time for a slumping team to reverse its fortunes.
“I don’t let it get to me. We have to do it as a team. I have stuff to work on,” Thornton said. “Our team has to stay disciplined and have trust and belief in the process.”
Long night for MJC women – The Delta full-court press victimizes MJC virtually every season. The Mustangs’ 76-37 walkover brought more of the same grief for the Pirates.
Delta (17-5, 4-2), ranked sixth in Northern California, forced 10-second violations – along with a bushel of other turnovers – with its press. The Mustangs scored 22 consecutive points and nearly blanked the Pirates (6-9, 1-5) during the second quarter. A late hoop by Rashonne Founts ended the run but the Mustangs raced to a 47-14 halftime lead.
It didn’t help Modesto that guard Raquel Garcia, the hero of its Big 8 win last week over Santa Rosa, suffered a knee injury earlier this week at American River. She was missed against Delta, though Girardi hopes Garcia will be available next week.
“She’s a ball handler and another shooter for us. With her out, they (Delta) could focus on (Shealyn) Craven,” Girardi said. Craven, who averages 11.8 points per game, hit a triple during the second half for her only points.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs connected on 10 triples, three by Brittany Butler who had 17 points. Noni Kuumba finished with 13 points and Daisia totaled 11, all before halftime.
Modesto was led by 6-1 freshman Dayna Hansen, who battled in the paint. Her final numbers, 17 points (11 in the fourth quarter) and 13 rebounds, reflected a blue-collar night.
“We just have to play our game and not let other teams distract us,” Hansen said. “I think we have to slow down the ball. Tonight we just couldn’t set up.”
