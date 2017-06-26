Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs

Former Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion Claire Seymour runs final Modesto Metro Conference relay race in Crocs after Twitter called her bluff.
Clarissa Seymour
Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum

Modesto Bee sports editor Joe Cortez paid a visit to the Clarence Smit Museum in Ripon, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and discovered some interesting figures from Ripon's rich athletic history. (jcortez@modbee.com)

All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat

Members of the North team tried to stay cool during practice sessions at Turlock (Calif.) High School in preparation for the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Football Game.

Scenes from the South's win in the Lions All-Star Game

The South, comprised of athletes from the Stanislaus District, scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-17 victory over the North in the 44th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

