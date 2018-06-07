Thank you for helping make us more aware of threat from mosquitoes

I appreciated reading Richard Pan and Bill Quirk article “Handling risks of mosquito-borne diseases” (Page 8A, May 25) and agree it’s important to remember how to stay safe and avoid misquotes while enjoying the summer – which means for many families swimming, going to lakes and being outdoors. So, our chances for encountering misquotes is high. Also, it was interesting they mentioned the number of deaths in California from West Nile in the last 15 years and how it’s continuing to grow. It’s very important for people in California to understand how serious this, is and to take precautions.
They mentioned California Surveillance Gateway (Calsurv), which they said tracks and predicts where disease-spreading mosquitoes might emerge. I’ll take this into consideration, so I’ll be safe. It was also helpful knowing some precautions people can take to lower risks, like dumping and draining all standing water.
Mercedez Savala, Modesto
