Anna Adamo: Hold someone accountable for destroying feral cat colony

December 13, 2017 12:43 PM

What happened to the cats at the Plaza Parkway shopping center? Cats have resided in this area for over 25 years. They are a registered colony that is fed and TNR; but mainly they are rescued out of there and adopted to new homes. How many people have noticed that there are no more cats in front of Kohl’s, which had become a familiar sight, as well as cats throughout the shopping center.

Someone was hired to exterminate them. Dead bodies, that they forgot to pick up, were found scattered throughout the bushes. Over a hundred cats were killed in a cruel, vicious manner. Most of the cats were ear-tipped.

Kohl’s had no involvement in this inhumane act. People continue to dump cats in this area thinking they are safe; but in fact, they are tortured and mutilated by some very sick people. All the beautiful, innocent cats were inhumanely killed by someone hired to do so. That person needs to be held accountable for this illegal, brutal act. There should be public outrage for this deplorable crime.

Anna Adamo, Modesto

