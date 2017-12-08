Letters to the Editor

Elizabeth Forrest: Trump lackey wants to abolish watchdog agency that monitors radioactive materials

December 08, 2017 09:25 AM

Are you familiar with the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB)? The Center of Public Integrity discovered DNFSB’s own chairman, Sean Sullivan, proposed to eliminate the group in a private letter to the White House dated in June of this year.

Congress chartered this board to prevent safety hazards for workers exposed to radioactive and toxic materials at nuclear testing facilities and to protect the communities and environment surrounding them.

I don’t understand why they would eliminate a group that watches over facilities like Site 300, located on Corral Hollow Road just down the street from Carnegie Vehicular Recreation Park. They were the only independent group giving advice and recommendations to ensure safety.

Now only those who have a direct financial or political stake in the success of the lab will be left. I can only hope that it doesn’t compromise our community’s safety.

Elizabeth Forrest, Tracy

