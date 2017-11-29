Lindsey Barth: Rules for how to treat women at work

With all of the sexual harassment charges going on, I would like to give men a few suggestions concerning workplace rules.
Talk to women only about workplace issues. Keep it all business. Talk to her only when necessary. Do not try to become friends or friendly with women at work.
Do not compliment a woman on her clothes, weight, hair or any other physical features.
Do not ask a woman at work out on a date. Don’t go to lunch with them or do anything with them after work. Never, and I mean never, be alone with them; that way they can’t accuse you of doing anything inappropriate.
Treat women at your workplace very carefully because they are extremely sensitive, emotional and are looking for something they consider sexual harassment. If you don’t have to look at them, then look the other way.
These rules will protect you from any women claiming anything against you.
I realize this is sad, but women have become way too emotional and sensitive in this area. Men can take it, but women can’t.
Lindsey Barth, Modesto
