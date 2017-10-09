Ken Garst: Constitution evolved (think slavery, suffrage); time to again on guns

How many years did it take to modify the Constitution to recognize women as human beings and to outlaw slavery? Were those mistakes? Well, in some minds they probably were. But to those of us who are actually human beings, those changes to the Constitution were appropriate.
Once again, it is time for a new paradigm: The killing of non-domestic mammals and birds shall be outlawed. Every community in America shall organize a “militia” and provide an armory where all firearms and other devices to be named will be stored. These weapons will be released to their owners whenever national security is at risk.
All gun and ammunition manufacturers shall supply the U.S. military exclusively. When necessary, guns shall be issued to citizens at cost and placed in the armory. Any use of a firearm to commit a crime shall be a capital offense. Use of other weapons in a criminal event will result in life imprisonment or other punishment designated.
All persons over the age of 18 who feel a need to fondle a firearm shall be eligible to join the military and receive a standard military training and pay.
Ken Garst, Turlock
