Johanna Klein: Think you have an impact on climate? Get over yourself

Climate scientist agree the climate is cyclical, always has been and always will be. The moon is spinning around us at nearly 2,300 miles an hour. Our earth is spinning around the sun at 66,000 miles an hour. Our sun is one of 200 billion other stars with trillions more planets in our galaxy, and that galaxy is just one of 100 billion others hurtling through space. Astounding! Our little earth is no bigger than a pebble, individuals no greater than a grain of sand. Who do we think we are to believe we can control the climate, anymore than we can control the spinning galaxies! Of the trillions of snowflakes that have fallen on Earth there are no two snowflakes exactly alike. Who forms the snowflakes? Who put the rainbow in the sky? See the Book of Job chapters 37 and 38.
Johanna Klein, Modesto
