Robert Sample: Those who complain about President Trump are dividing the nation

Unfortunately The Modesto Bee adds to the division in this country. Their editorial pages constantly degrade the president of the United States. Whether anyone likes it or not, Donald Trump is the president and if nothing else he should be respected for his position in this country. According to The Bee, nothing he does is ever praised and it merely adds to the division. He can’t get much done since the liberals in this country and The Bee attempt to shoot down anything this president tries to do.
He may not be what a lot of people wanted, but he is far better than corrupt Hilary Clinton. No one seems to want to bring up all the evil, deceitful things the Clintons have done. Stop complaining about the President and maybe things will change for the better of us all.
Robert Sample, Modesto
