Bill Jaques: Modesto on another bad list? This city deserve it

A few days ago, my computer alerted me to the five lowest educated cities in the U.S., and Modesto was No. 5. That seems to go along with all the other “bad lists” Modesto has become part of. For the past two years, I’ve had Christmas decorations stolen from my front yard. Christmas, the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we steal.
In March, two of the flower pots on my front porch were stolen. I’ve had flowers pots with geraniums on my front porch for over 20 years; I guess that was long enough.
Last evening, after participating in our neighborhood National Night Out, my American flag was stolen from my flagpole. I have proudly flown the American flag in front of my house for 30-plus years. My mistake was about three months ago I put a light on it so that I could leave it out at night, too.
Modesto has become a place you can no longer be proud to live. We deserve to be on every “bad list.” With just a few more shootings, stabbings and drive-bys, we’ll be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with Detroit and Chicago. Ain’t that great?
Bill Jaques, Modesto
