David Foss: Man-made climate change a false premise, says 31,000 scientists

Re “Guess they didn’t see it coming” (Page A6, June 26): The propaganda behind anthropomorphic (man-made) global warming is so overwhelming I am compelled to present a few facts. Dr. Reid A. Bryson is universally recognized as the father of modern climatology. No one disputes Bryson is a real scientist. Brysons’ a real climate scientist, the father of the discipline and he doesn’t believe the climate change scam at all.
There are 31,000 scientists worldwide who have signed a this petition to formally register their dissent to this politically motivated hoax: “We urge the United States government to reject the global warming agreement that was written in Kyoto, Japan in Dec. 1997 and other similar proposals. The proposed limits on greenhouse gases would harm the environment, hinder the advance of science and technology and damage the health and welfare of mankind.
There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”
For these 31,000 scientists, the debate is not over!
David Foss, Modesto
