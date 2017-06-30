Buda Kajer-Crain: On health care, protecting our savings and our homes, Denham is doing a lousy job

I live in California’s 10th Congressional District. Jeff Denham is my representative, but he certainly doesn’t act like it.
If my health coverage is Medicare or Medicaid (MediCal in California), Denham is not representing me. He supported the House bill that slashed federal money from those programs. If I have a pre-existing condition, Denham is not representing me. In fact, he lied, saying he wouldn’t support a bill which didn’t include pre-existing conditions but at the last minute co-sponsored an amendment that put those with pre-existing conditions into a separate pool without sufficient funds to provide coverage. If my family’s health coverage is provided through my job, Denham is not representing me. The Republican plan allows insurance companies to charge higher premiums than under the Affordable Care Act.
He also voted for the Financial Choice Act. This act would repeal the Dodd-Frank Act, which was passed after the 2008 recession to help prevent another one. Denham voted to repeal it. If there is another recession, we might lose our homes. We might lose our savings, our investments, our pensions. Denham is not representing me.
Our taxes pay Denham’s salary. He is supposed to be working for us. He’s not doing his job. Vote him out in 2018.
Buda Kajer-Crain, Modesto
Comments