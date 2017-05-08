Eucelia Fritch: I was rude to a nice cop, and I’d like to apologize

As you may know when it comes to law enforcement many of us tend to be anything but compliant. As a civilian who often deals with police, most of the times people are subject to belligerent behavior from police it is caused by their own actions. However, that is not the reason for this letter. In fact, this letter is to address a certain police officer to whom I owe an apology.
While riding my bike, Officer Frank Inacio recognized me from previous incidents and stopped to say “Hello.” I immediately became defensive, rude and very, very argumentative. I would like to apologize publicly for my poor judgment and lack of communication. My behavior was improper and I am ashamed. Though many police officers are unpleasant, he was not.
So, I would like to extend my apologies to Officer Inacio. It’s not often a police officer takes an interest in everyday people without some type of motive. It’s rare and it’s needed and most always appreciated. I apologize for interfering.
Eucelia Fritch, Modesto
