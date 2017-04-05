Mark Kleiderlein: Bee’s support of Kaepernick, dislike of Coulter explains a lot

Re “Is vegan diet keeping Kap out of work?” (Page 1C, Apr. 2): How ironic is The Bee! Ron Agostini wonders if Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed for his un-American stance while the editorial board is pushing hard to blackball pro-American Ann Coulter.
Kaepernick kneels while performing his cowardly act of self-promotion on his employer’s venue, while Ann Coulter stands up for Americans. The essence of her books (yes, I have read them) is not about hating any ethnicities or “isms” that seem to dominate the current news culture. What she hates is lawless behavior, including those who threaten the law-abiding, tax-paying citizens of this country.
I am not shallow enough, as Agostini suggests, to overlook Kaepernick’s actions if he throws four TD passes. He could throw 40 TD passes, I will not be a fan of him or any team for which he plays, which may explain why no one wants him. But I will happily purchase a ticket to listen to Ann Coulter. It is The Bee that is out of step, not Ann Coulter. She aptly reveals the hypocrisy of the left – something The Bee can’t figure out but was understood by some 85 percent of the counties across the country who voted for Trump.
Mark Kleiderlein, Modesto
Comments