Steve Collins: Coulter’s anger, inhumanity wouldn’t have sat well with Lincoln

Ann Coulter has been invited to our community to speak in honor of the spirit of Abraham Lincoln.
In her Dec. 21, 2005 column, Ann Coulter wrote: “I think the government should be spying on all Arabs, engaging in torture as a televised spectator sport, dropping daisy cutters wantonly throughout the Middle East and sending liberals to Guantanamo.”
Abraham Lincoln said in his second inaugural address: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan – to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”
Could there be a mismatch here?
Steve Collins, Modesto
