Mike Noordewier: Denham stands up for Valley values and priorities

I couldn’t be proud to call myself a Democrat or Republican these days with so much radical partisanship spewing from both sides. However, I keep current with our politicians and the issues. My concerns are the letters coming from the hyper left that are disparaging to Rep. Jeff Denham.
Most of the drivel seems to be coming from people who didn’t vote for him and just want to beat him up. The fact he is a Republican has just made him an easy target. Please keep this in mind: If the Valley votes in lockstep with SoCal and the Coast your water rights will be taken away and the people will be leaving the valley for jobs. Real estate pricing will drop and those who have a home won’t be able to sell and those that don’t won’t have the money to buy.
Don’t be sucked in by the uneducated haters who will sell out the valley so they can once again enjoy a majority in the house. Jeff Denham is a good man doing a great job! Let’s all work together on this. Jeff is a man for all of us!
Mike Noordewier, Modesto
