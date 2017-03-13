Brooks Judd: Looking forward to hearing Coulter? Bring your 20 pieces of silver

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): It appears the American Nazi Party, Putin and the KKK are combining forces with the GOP to bring lovable Ann Coulter to speak at the GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Modesto. My apologies to the memory of Mr. Lincoln, a real American. He would hang his head in shame if he knew his name was associated with the Satanic Coulter and what has now sadly become the GOP.
This is America and we do allow right wing, racist, hate-filled bigots to spout their stuff to those who choose to hear it. After all a minority of Americans chose one of these right-wing, hate-filled bigots to run the country. So, if the GOP wants to pay Coulter 20 pieces of silver to hear her betray our Constitution and slander anyone who doesn’t do the GOP goosestep, then so be it.
There will be the traditional Ann Coulter cross burning after her speech. I have one question. Where is Ann going to park her broom?
Brooks Judd, Turlock
