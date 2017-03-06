Chuck Boday: Both parties would rather fight each other than help America; I’ve had it

As an nonpartisan voter (not affiliated with either party), I am completely disgusted with both ruling parties. I do not consider myself a liberal or conservative. I am an American. Period.
The Republicans spent eight years wasting our time and money fighting with the last administration, who had some good and some not-so-good ideas, instead of working for the good of the country. Now the Democrats are going to do the same thing.
Neither party seems to care for the country as a whole. Banks, Wall Street, big oil, and large corporations control the puppets in Washington. Bill Clinton thought it was a good idea to let the banks loose from regulations that had been in place since the 1930s. How did that work out?
Now we have a president who lies like a used car salesman, doesn’t pay his taxes and spends his day on social media fighting with celebrities instead of doing an honest day’s work.
Hope for the future looks murky, kind of like that swamp he was going to drain. I feel like we are on an out-of-control rollercoaster. Am I the only one? Maybe we should dissolve all political parties; start a new Common Sense Party. What do you think?
Chuck Boday, Modesto
