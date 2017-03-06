Paul Golden: Trump could use some basic grammar and spelling lessons

Whatever your political views of Donald Trump, one thing remains obvious: Despite his higher education, he has no command of the English language. The State of the Union speech was an exception, but he was only the messenger. The puppetmasters were his speech writers. In impromptu, one-on-one interviews, his news conferences and even his inaugural address his basic lack of “the art of the language” is obvious. His vocabulary seems limited to a few words: great, wonderful, tremendous, so good, fantastic and a few others. He needs a Roget’s Thesaurus to find alternative words and a basic grammar book. The last president to lack speaking skills was Gen. Dwight Eisenhower. Trump comes across to me as unintellectual.
Paul Golden, Modesto
