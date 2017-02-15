David Chaffey: California, New York don’t deserve to elect our presidents

To all the folks who complain about the Electoral College vote electing Donald Trump when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, I say this: Without the Electoral College, the only states that would elect the president would be California and New York because of population.
The founding fathers were right in what they did. Since those states are, and have been Democrat-majority, the USA would be a Socialist Peoples Republic, with an “opposition party” that would only have influence in Congress. The other 48 states would have no voice in the election of president. That is why the Electoral College was instituted, to give the small states a voice in elections. This election, the small states, or as the Democrats term it, “flyover country,” decided they were tired of big-government socialism and elected Trump.
Don’t like it? Get over it, just like Republicans had to in 2008 and 2012 when Obama won. The Electoral College is not going away. It would require a constitutional amendment to do that. By the way, I took out the California and New York votes from the totals. The result? Trump won both popular and Electoral College votes. Interesting, isn’t it?
David Chaffey, Modesto
