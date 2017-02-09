Laura Akin: Overwhelming majority of the Founding Fathers were Christian

Re “3 Founding Fathers weren’t Christians” (Letters, Feb. 7): I get it, you hate Christians and maybe even God; a lot of people do. But our Founding Fathers understood the importance of “One Nation Under God.” Yes, a few of them were not mainstream Christians, but they understood the importance of keeping the government out of religion in order to maintain religious freedom not subjected to a government-ran “religion” like the Church of England. Of the 55 Continental Congress delegates, 28 belonged to the Church of England and 21 were protestants. The six remaining members supported theistic rationalism. So there you have it, only six of the signatures on the Constitution were not Christian. I’d say that’s pretty good odds for the Big Guy.
Laura Akin, Ceres
Comments