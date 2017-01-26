Dewayne Terry: Trump isn’t scary, unless you don’t like jobs, God or Israel

I have heard so many people utter the liberal talking point that “Donald Trump scares me.” The only thing we all have to be scared of is the wrath of God.
The previous administration hated Israel and all that the Bible stands for. The Bible says God will bless those who bless Israel and will curse those who curse Israel. I thank God that Donald Trump was elected. Maybe now we can have the Pledge of Allegiance back in schools and truly be a country of “In God we Trust” and stop pandering to all who want to destroy what our founding fathers made possible, and that is one nation under God.
Donald Trump will abide by the Constitution and all of our laws and not pick and choose what to enforce as the last administration did. I hope we can say goodbye to “sanctuary cities,” illegal immigration, open borders, Obamacare, the farce of climate change, the lack of oil drilling in our own country. So bring on the pipelines and the jobs it will bring. And if you are so scared of Trump, maybe you might wait for him to do something before you bash him.
Dewayne Terry, Modesto
Editor’s note: The Pledge of Allegiance was written in 1892 and recognized by the U.S. government in 1942. The words “under God” were added in 1954. Lawsuits to remove the words “under God” have met with mixed success but currently there is no prohibition against saying the pledge in any public school. “In God We Trust” became the official motto of the United States in 1956 and first appeared on currency in 1864.
