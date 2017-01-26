Rev. Mark David Wagner: Bee headline emphasized hate where it did not exist

I was very discouraged by the Jan. 23 headline “Vigil draws diverse crowd in solidarity against hate” (Front page, Jan. 23). This headline announced “hate” and is frightening because it suggests there are people who hate.
Sunday’s rally actually had an uplifting name which would not make anyone anxious or afraid: it was the “Compassion and Solidarity Vigil.” But the headline announced it was “against hate.” Certainly there is disagreement on best policies regarding immigration and abortion and marriage. However it is unfair to accuse other people of hate just because you disagree with their stance. And it is frightening.
In today’s world there is enough terror. I hope in the future The Bee would not perpetuate the use of words which are only serving to frighten people.
Reve. Mark David Wagner, Modesto
