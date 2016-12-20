Letters to the Editor

December 20, 2016 6:52 PM

Paul Hazelton: Refugees students are a gift to this entire classroom

As a fourth grade teacher in the Central Valley, one of the most important aspects of my job is to cultivate a classroom environment where diversity is celebrated and every student is welcome. I view the classroom as a place where people of different backgrounds can come together, share ideas and grow.

This year, one of my students is a refugee. They have brightened my classroom with an eagerness to learn, a curiosity for knowledge and an endless amount of perseverance. These are qualities I wish all of my students could share.

Their impact on my entire class has been transformational. It is a joy for me to watch the level of acceptance for diversity among all of my students.

I firmly believe my refuge student has taught me how to be a better, more patient and compassionate educator. They are a gift to my classroom and to the larger Turlock community.

I have worked tirelessly to welcome my refugee students into my classroom and prepare them with the best resources for success. I look forward to their bright future ahead. It is my hope the larger community reciprocates the same level of love and acceptance.

Paul Hazelton, Turlock

