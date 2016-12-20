Gary McNett: Just like a Trumpster, to demean those who supported election’s actual winner

Re “Hey sissies, help make us great” (Letters, Dec. 15): Yet another letter in The Bee from an ungracious Donald Trump supporter demeaning those who are legitimately upset by the prospect of four years under the rule of an unqualified and dishonest bigot. A quick reminder to you Trumpists: he “won” on a technicality. Secretary Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes and only the archaic Electoral College gave Trump the presidency.
Despite this, yet another Trump adorer spews his nasty and embarrassingly ignorant bile and calls those on the other side “sissies.” He claims Trump will make America great again, ignoring the obvious truth that America has been a great country for 240 years, not because of Trump and his ilk but rather in spite of them.
On the other hand, if Clinton had lost the popular vote but won the Electoral vote, we can only imagine how well you Trump followers would have accepted your loss. I’m sure you would still defend The Electoral College if it had thwarted rather than served you, right? No, you’d probably be screaming about fraud and waving your weapons around. You Trump-types are rarely gracious in defeat, and all too often equally ungracious in victory.
Gary McNett, Modesto
