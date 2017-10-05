Truman Jensen: Say no to all these taxes, starting with library tax

In the early 1900s, our libraries were the responsibility of cities. This continued until 1999 when the cities couldn’t support their libraries, so they cried to the county and taxpayers for funding. This eighth-cent sales tax was supposed to sunset in 2004.
But again the libraries pulled at our heartstrings for funding. We bought into the ruse.
Again the tax was supposed to sunset. But again the libraries cried; again we were duped. In 2012, we were assured again the tax would sunset in five years. Again … a lie!
Measure S is on the ballot. You are being asked to again fund this entity that seems to take for granted you will do so. Have they even planned for your failure to fund? No. They’re planning new hires, programs and equipment. Do you think the cities will ever take back the responsibility of funding their libraries? Why should they? You’re doing it!
They say this is not a new tax. But it is a tax! Are you paying property taxes? Get ready for the vehicle tax, road tax, gas tax … when do we say no!
Let’s take California back! Let’s start an 1/8th of a cent at a time! No on Measure S!
Truman Jensen, Turlock
Comments