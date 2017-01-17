Leo Stutzin: Victor Davis Hanson is an historian, not a history teacher at Stanford

Every time I see The Bee’s editorial pages identify conservative columnist Victor Davis Hanson as someone who “teaches history at Stanford University” I have to cringe. He is not a teacher. He is not employed by Stanford University. Hanson is affiliated with the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank located at Stanford. His biography at the Hoover website says he was a visiting professor of classics at Stanford in 1991-92 as well as at several other other universities in other years. Among the publications that carry his columns is the extremely conservative Washington Times, which might well be the Fox News of print journalism. It identifies him this way: “Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.” That seems to be accurate.
Leo Stutzin, Modesto
