Epic snowmelt into rivers can put visitors in danger

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Man's body found in river Pause 1:19 Common wisdom of excellent teaching 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:46 Early on, peaceful tone greets Ann Coulter's Modesto visit 1:00 Ceres High cues US history in step with Hamilton 1:19 Old No. 30 WWII C-47 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 3:50 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week 0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter 3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The manager of Stanislaus River Parks talked about water safety on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Knights Ferry, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com