Rep. Denham, young immigrant agree on this path to legal status at Modesto event

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, right, speaks in support of allowing residency for some of the young people who immigrated illegally to the United States with their parents in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. At left is Tomas Evangelista, who crossed the border from Mexico as a child and qualified under an Obama-era executive order that Denham would like to extend through an act of Congress. John Holland jholland@Modbee.com