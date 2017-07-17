Berryhill supports cap-and-trade extension, and hears about it on Twitter

State Sen. Tom Berryhill, R-Twain Harte, joined in Monday’s vote to renew California’s cap-and-trade system — and got praise and jeers on Twitter for his position.
Berryhill, whose district includes part of Stanislaus County, said he supported the bill because the alternative would be more onerous taxes and rules to deal with emissions involved in climate change. He also noted that it included suspension of a $117 annual fee on homeowners in wildfire-prone areas, something he has long sought.
The Senate voted 28 to 12, just over the required two-thirds, to extend cap-and-trade for 10 years. The system puts increasing limits on climate-changing gases but allows businesses that produce them to pay for projects that reduce emissions by others.
“Cap-and-trade fills a void created by onerous policies, a void that would otherwise be filled by regulations written by out-of-touch, unaccountable bureaucrats — the exact people I came to Sacramento to rein in,” Berryhill said in a news release.
If @TomBerryhill was in a leadership position I would call for him removal. But he's not. Just a rogue toad.— Jon Fleischman (@FlashReport) July 18, 2017
Oddly proud of my old state senator Berryhill. Thanks for voting in the affirmative on this. https://t.co/9NDM3YF60q— (((Dadasovich))) (@adadasovich) July 18, 2017
It's just not OK for a Republican to vote to use the coercive power of government to take people's property. Shame on Sen. @TomBerryhill.— Jon Fleischman (@FlashReport) July 18, 2017
@TomBerryhill Thanks Senator Berryhill for voting for AB 398---the Sierra/Central Valley will gain jobs and air quality. @SierraBusiness— steven frisch (@stevenfrisch) July 18, 2017
State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, also supported the bill.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments