Government night in Turlock draws large crowd with Denham appearance

Hundreds of supporters and detractors turned out Monday night for a long-awaited town hall meeting with Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock.
The tenor was calm as people waited in a light rain to enter the Larsa Banquet Hall, but the positions were clear on signs that had to be left outside for security reasons.
“We're here to represent dissent against the Trump administration and his demagogic and reckless policies, and we're also here to propose alternatives to policies,” said Naramsen Goriel, a member of Indivisible Stanislaus.
Critics said Denham needs to oppose Trump's plans on immigration, health care and other issues.
Bronson Harmon, a high school student in Modesto, disagreed.
“I'm here to support Jeff Denham and the politics he puts out to the public,” he said. ... “These liberals like to hate a lot, but people don't know anything.”
Opponents said Denham has taken too long to schedule the town hall. They criticize him for supporting Trump in the November election despite the Republican billionaire's many controversies.
The event was organized by Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa, who has put on “Government Night” sessions regularly. They are designed to provide residents the chance to address representatives at all levels of government. On hand Monday night were Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth, Assemblyman Heath Flora, Chiesa and Denham.
But Denham was the main source of attention, and as the meeting began was interrupted repeatedly as he spoke about health care. He pledged to stay at the event as long as it took to answer everyone’s questions.
For full coverage, see this story at modbee.com.
Comments