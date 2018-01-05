More Videos

  • Body of Turlock soldier who died in Iraq returns home

    A flag line at the Modesto Airport on Friday afternoon honored the return home of a 20-year-old Avadon A. Chaves who died in December in Iraq.

A flag line at the Modesto Airport on Friday afternoon honored the return home of a 20-year-old Avadon A. Chaves who died in December in Iraq. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
A flag line at the Modesto Airport on Friday afternoon honored the return home of a 20-year-old Avadon A. Chaves who died in December in Iraq. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Turlock

Body of Turlock soldier who died in Iraq returns home

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

January 05, 2018 05:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A flag line at the Modesto Airport on Friday afternoon honored the return home of a 20-year-old soldier from Turlock who died in December in Iraq.

Spc. Avadon A. Chaves was killed on Dec. 20 in a noncombat-related incident, according to the Department of Defense.

Patriot Guard Riders stood in honor of Chaves at the airport as he was transferred from an aircraft to a waiting coach. The California National Guard Honor Guard also accompanied the body. Members of his family, including his parents, were at the airport when the plane landed.

His body was escorted by the Guard Riders to Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.

Chaves, a specialist in the infantry, was a 2015 graduate of Pitman High School, according to his family, and had recently married a woman he met while stationed in Texas.

He died at Al Asad, Al Anbar Province, Iraq, according to the DOD news release. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Fort Bliss, Texas.

His family told The Bee in December that he planned to make the Army his career.

According to a press release from the group, the Patriot Guard Riders also plan to honor Chaves with flag lines on Tuesday during memorial and burial services at Lakewood.

