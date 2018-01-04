ANDREW KUHN Merced Sun-Star File Photo
ANDREW KUHN Merced Sun-Star File Photo

Turlock

Turlock resident killed in Knights Ferry crash identified

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

January 04, 2018 10:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The 23-year-old Turlock resident killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Knights Ferry has been identified as Eddie Fernando Gonzales Jr.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that also badly injured a Los Altos man, 54-year-old Edward Laverone, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Gonzales was westbound on Highway 108/120 between Kennedy and Lancaster roads, at about 55 mph, when he lost control of his Jeep Grand Cherokee while negotiating a right-hand curve, the CHP said. He crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane and into the path of Laverone's Chevy Tahoe.

Laverone, also going about 55 mph, was unable to take evasive action, and the vehicles struck head-on. Laverone was pinned in his vehicle and was extricated by emergency personnel. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pending autopsy results, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, says a news release from Faustino Pulido, the CHP Sonora area public information officer.

State Route 108/120 was closed in both directions for about 2 1/2 hours while the collision was investigated, Pulido said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

    Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department helped save Christmas for one local family after quickly extinguishing a vehicle fire at W. Main Street and S. Kilroy Road on Wednesday night. The car was involved in a collision and the occupant escaped without injury, according to a post on the Turlock Fire Department's Facebook page. The fire was extinguished and saved several Christmas presents that were in the trunk, the post said.

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car
Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game
Gas leak in Turlock 0:21

Gas leak in Turlock

View More Video