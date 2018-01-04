Turlock resident killed in Knights Ferry crash identified

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department helped save Christmas for one local family after quickly extinguishing a vehicle fire at W. Main Street and S. Kilroy Road on Wednesday night. The car was involved in a collision and the occupant escaped without injury, according to a post on the Turlock Fire Department's Facebook page. The fire was extinguished and saved several Christmas presents that were in the trunk, the post said.