Turlock resident killed in Knights Ferry crash identified

The 23-year-old Turlock resident killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Knights Ferry has been identified as Eddie Fernando Gonzales Jr.
Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that also badly injured a Los Altos man, 54-year-old Edward Laverone, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Gonzales was westbound on Highway 108/120 between Kennedy and Lancaster roads, at about 55 mph, when he lost control of his Jeep Grand Cherokee while negotiating a right-hand curve, the CHP said. He crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane and into the path of Laverone's Chevy Tahoe.
Laverone, also going about 55 mph, was unable to take evasive action, and the vehicles struck head-on. Laverone was pinned in his vehicle and was extricated by emergency personnel. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries.
Never miss a local story.
Pending autopsy results, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, says a news release from Faustino Pulido, the CHP Sonora area public information officer.
State Route 108/120 was closed in both directions for about 2 1/2 hours while the collision was investigated, Pulido said.
Comments