Turlock police nab Modesto carjacking suspect

Turlock Police on Thursday found a transient man sleeping in a vehicle he is suspected of carjacking in Modesto earlier this week.
A security guard spotted the Toyota Camry occupied by two men behind a social services business in the 400 block of East Canal Drive at about 6:30 a.m., said Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman.
The security guard called Turlock Police with a description of the vehicle and license plate number and learned that it was stolen.
Modesto Police Lt. Aaron Tait said the carjacking occurred Monday at a Stop n' Save at Yosemite Boulevard and Riverside Road.
The victim had gone inside the store and purchased several items at about 9:45 a.m. When he returned to his vehicle he was approached by the suspect who asked him for money.
During the encounter the suspect punched the victim several times, took his keys and drove off in the victim’s Camry, Tait said.
In the driver’s seat of the Camry on Thursday Turlock officers found 26-year-old Joshua Huggins. He was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and possession of stolen property.
Holeman said the passenger was questioned and released after he told officers Huggins had offered the car as a place for him to sleep. Both are transient.
