Turlock names interim city manager during search for Hampton’s successor

Turlock Fire Chief Robert Talloni will serve as interim city manager while a successor is sought for the retiring Gary Hampton.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to promote Talloni as of Saturday, when Hampton’s retirement takes effect. Operations Chief Gary Carlson will lead the Fire Department in the interim.
Talloni has been fire chief since November 2015. He spent most of his career in Norwalk, Conn., where he rose to deputy fire chief, and also was fire chief in Harrisburg, Pa.
Talloni did not apply for the permanent city manager’s post in Turlock.
Comments