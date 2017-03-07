Massive amount of stolen personal information found at home of Turlock woman

Turlock Police found stolen property belonging to dozens of victims when they conducted a probation search on Tuesday at the home of a woman who last month was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a mailbox.
Detectives, along with Community Outreach Response and Engagement officers and Stanislaus County probation officers, searched the home of 33-year-old Cynthia Gomez in the 100 block of Starr Avenue, according to Sgt. Neil Cervenka.
Detectives located four people in the home and dozens of items, including credit cards, drivers licenses, social security cards, birth certificates, checks, bank books, mail and a laptop computer, none of which belonged to anyone in the home. Detectives also found notebooks with the personal information of many different people, Cervenka said.
Detectives are still processing the evidence but they conservatively estimate there are dozens of victims. They will be attempting to contact the victims in the next few weeks, Cervenka said.
Gomez was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of stolen property, theft and committing a crime while on bail. Gomez was previously arrested by Turlock police on Feb. 14 on suspicion of breaking into mailboxes. There have been a large number of mailbox break-ins in Turlock recently. The other three people in the home were not arrested.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective James Brewer 209-664-7331. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
