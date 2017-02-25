Two Turlock women arrested in mailbox break-in

Two woman were arrested in Turlock in connection with a recent mail theft and police are working to determine if they are responsible for other mailbox tampering and mail thefts throughout the city.
Cynthia Gomez, a 33, and Jovan Deshay, a 35, both of Turlock, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and conspiracy to commit a crime on Feb. 14, two hours after a witness reported seeing two women matching their description tampering with a mailbox in the 3100 block of E. Hawkeye Avenue.
“The Turlock Police Department is aware of the high number of mailbox break-ins that have occurred throughout the city and has devoted several resources to help combat this problem,” reads a press release from the Turlock Police Department. “It is unknown at this time if these two individuals are the ones that are solely involved in all the mailbox break-ins in the city of Turlock.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident or other mailbox break-ins is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Victor Barcelos at (209) 668-5550, extension 6705. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
