Turlock man sentenced to six years in prison for 2013 shooting

A Turlock man who shot a man who’d been talking to his girlfriend was sentenced this week to six years and eight months in prison, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Ernesto Coria, 57, was convicted Wednesday of assault with a firearm and marking criminal threats as part of a plea deal that dismissed an attempted murder charge.
In April 2013, Coria and his girlfriend drove to a liquor store in Turlock. While he was inside the store, the 36-year old victim began talking to Coria’s girlfriend who was waiting in the car. When Coria returned, an argument ensued. Before he drove away, Coria threatened to get a gun, come back and shoot the victim.
A short time later, as the victim was walking down the street, Coria returned in his car and fired one shot which hit the victim with a grazing wound to the head. The victim contacted Turlock police who later found Coria, still in his vehicle, and arrested him.
Originally charged with attempted murder, Coria was allowed to plead to assault with a firearm and criminal threats because of his lack of a significant prior criminal record and because the prosecution had trouble locating the victim to testify at a jury trial.
Both crimes qualify as “strikes” under California’s “Three Strikes Law” which may be used to increase any potential sentence if Coria is convicted of a felony crime in the future once he is released from prison.
Upon taking the plea, Judge Rick Distaso immediately sentenced Coria to state prison.
