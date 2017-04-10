OID loses contentious fallowing lawsuit

A judge slammed the Oakdale Irrigation District for trying to skirt state law in last year’s fallowing proposal.
The district should have studied how shipping river water elsewhere might harm groundwater levels here, Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Roger Beauchesne said in a ruling issued nearly 11 weeks after hearing arguments at a one-day trial in January.
Rather than producing an environmental impact report, the board majority issued what’s called a “negative declaration” claiming that fallowing land and selling freed-up water south of the Delta would have no impact here. Beauchesne criticized that document as “a minimalistic work product which fails to meet the basic requirements of the law.”
The fallowing program never got off the ground, prompted three board members to sue the other two, and figures in the attempted recall of board member Linda Santos scheduled to conclude April 25. Santos and board member Gail Altieri had voted against the negative declaration, saying they had no time to study associated documents provided to them just before the March 2016 vote.
