Grand jury blasts OID for defying law on balanced voting districts

The Oakdale Irrigation District has been violating state and federal law by failing to balance its voting districts, the Stanislaus County civil grand jury says in a report seeking imeediate action.
“Clearly, OID is out of compliance with the laws on redistricting,” says the report, released Thursday evening. The grand jury recommends that OID correct the problem, and “immediately develop and implement a district policy” so numbers of voters in OID’s five districts don’t get out of whack again.
OID “has no disagreements with the facts as presented,” says a press release issued Friday. The release notes that the OID board began the process of resizing voting districts – also known as redistricting or reapportionment – in June 2015, 10 days after The Modesto Bee exposed OID’s recalcitrance.
The board has taken no action since. An agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting lists a “presentation/public hearing on redistricting,” but no materials were posted with the notice, the OID office was closed Friday and General Manager Steve Knell said he could not provide maps or other information because he was headed to Sacramento.
The grand jury was tipped off by an Oakdale resident and “articles in The Modesto Bee,” the report says. The Bee found that OID’s voting districts had become so imbalanced that one was nearly double the size of another; other government agencies, including water districts in this area, followed the law by resizing after the 2010 Census so that sizes of their voting districts deviated less than 5 percent.
The Bee showed that the OID board failed to reapportion despite being fully aware of the law. When the grand jury questioned Knell, “the reponse was, `We simply forgot to do it,’” the new report says.
In fact, OID had not resized since 1991 – missing both the 2000 and 2010 Censuses, the panel reported.
OID also apparently ignored a 2011 written warning from the county Clerk-Recorder’s office, the report says.
Results of failing to resize are being seen in a current recall campaign against board member Linda Santos, with a ballot scheduled for April 25. If former board members had followed the law, her critics would have been required to collect twice the number of signatures to prompt the special election.
Check back for a full report.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
