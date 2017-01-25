OID candidates sought

Two weeks remain for people to decide whether to run for the Oakdale Irrigation District board, in case Linda Santos is recalled in April.
Would-be candidates must be registered to vote and live in OID District 4, generally south of East F Street and east of Albers Road.
If most District 4 voters decide to retain Santos in the April 25 special election, she would keep her seat. If a majority favors recalling her, the candidate with the most votes on the same ballot would replace her.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Nate Ludlow was the only potential candidate signed up with the Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder’s office. Others, if any, must register by 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
Ludlow, 40, attended some board meetings in 2016 and spoke from the audience, urging the board to make business decisions benefiting most OID customers.
Santos, elected in November 2015, is praised by some as a hard-working leader willing to ask tough questions and to stand up to the board majority. Her critics accuse her of favoritism and overlooking constituents’ wishes.
The divided board has struggled with legal challenges while providing growers with a comparative abundance of water at low prices.
