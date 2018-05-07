Stanislaus Sheriff's Department IDs man who died after fighting deputies

The man who died in the custody of deputies Saturday was 38-year-old Alejandro Sanchez of Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported Monday. Sanchez died at a Modesto hospital after a fight with deputies, the department said.
According to a news release, the man flagged down two deputies in the parking lot of a truck stop in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street in Modesto about 10:30 a.m. Sanchez said there was something wrong with his truck. Deputies learned it was not registered and told him he would receive a citation, the release says.
Hearing that, Sanchez became upset and "began fighting with the deputies," the release said. "Several other deputies responded to assist and Sanchez was taken into custody."
Two people working at the truck stop Monday said they did not see the altercation and it was beyond the area captured by their surveillance cameras.
During a ride with a deputy to be medically cleared at a hospital, Sanchez became unresponsive, the release said. "Hospital staff provided emergency medical care, but Sanchez died a short time later."
While investigations by the Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office continue, "details of the interaction between Sanchez and the deputies are not being released. ... The cause of death will be determined during the autopsy."
Witnesses or anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Carter at 209-525-7075. Anonymous tips also may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or going online to www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.
