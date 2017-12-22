More Videos

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Pause
Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:10

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide. mrowland@modbee.com
A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide. mrowland@modbee.com

Crime

Detectives seeking clues into dispute that led to homicide at west Modesto home

By Ken Carlson

kcarlson@modbee.com

December 22, 2017 05:26 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 47 MINUTES AGO

A 47-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday in a shooting at a home on Vernon Avenue in west Modesto, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Vernon just south of Paradise Road.

Emergency vehicles responded to the home near Paradise Liquor and Food and cordoned off the street. Neighbors watched as authorities secured the area and attempted to save the man’s life outside the home.

Deputies spoke with the suspected shooter at the home and the man was taken into custody for questioning, said Lt. Mike Parker of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The name of the shooting victim and the suspected gunman were not released. The suspect and at least one witness were transported from the scene by authorities.

Parker said there was an altercation inside the home. One or more shots were fired in the home and the 47-year-old man was struck in the upper body.

Emergency responders found the shooting victim outside on the driveway of the residence. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the suspected homicide.

Parker said it appeared the gunman and the 47-year-old man knew each other. Investigators were trying to learn more about the nature of the dispute, he said.

Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Pause
Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:10

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

View More Video