Detectives seeking clues into dispute that led to homicide at west Modesto home

A 47-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday in a shooting at a home on Vernon Avenue in west Modesto, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Vernon just south of Paradise Road.
Emergency vehicles responded to the home near Paradise Liquor and Food and cordoned off the street. Neighbors watched as authorities secured the area and attempted to save the man’s life outside the home.
Deputies spoke with the suspected shooter at the home and the man was taken into custody for questioning, said Lt. Mike Parker of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The name of the shooting victim and the suspected gunman were not released. The suspect and at least one witness were transported from the scene by authorities.
Parker said there was an altercation inside the home. One or more shots were fired in the home and the 47-year-old man was struck in the upper body.
Emergency responders found the shooting victim outside on the driveway of the residence. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the suspected homicide.
Parker said it appeared the gunman and the 47-year-old man knew each other. Investigators were trying to learn more about the nature of the dispute, he said.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
