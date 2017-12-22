Detectives seeking clues into dispute that led to homicide at west Modesto home

More Videos 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto Pause 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:36 Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 0:28 Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man shot to death in west Modesto A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide. A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide. mrowland@modbee.com

