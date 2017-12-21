Fight between Modesto woman's boyfriend and her ex leads to drug bust, police say

A confrontation between a woman’s boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend resulted in police searching her Modesto home, where drugs and a stolen firearm were recovered Wednesday.
A man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house in the 400 block of West Rumble Road and was confronted by her new boyfriend, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. The suspect took the ex-boyfriend’s phone and threatened him, she said.
Police arrived at the scene and found the suspect in the backyard as he was hiding something in a wheelbarrow, Graves said.
In the wheelbarrow officers found about 100 grams of methamphetamine, a substance believed to be psychedelic mushroom and a glass pipe, she said.
The Modesto police Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the home.
During the search, officers found more methamphetamine and a stolen firearm, Graves said.
Jerry Allen Arslanian, 32, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and multiple drug and weapon charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The woman was not arrested, Graves said.
