Man shot in drive-by just off West Granger in Modesto

A man getting into his car in front of his home near Roosevelt Junior High School was struck in the arm Wednesday morning as a gunman drove by and fired four or five shots, police say.
The 41-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the wound, which was not life-threatening, an officer at the scene said.
The report of the shooting on the 1600 block of Ardmor Avenue, south of West Granger Avenue, was made at 7:40 a.m. .
The vehicle involved has been described only as a gray sedan, said Officer Eric Schuller. The victim did not describe the gunman, he said.
"At this time, we believe it may be gang-related," said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified said she heard a popping noise she initially thought came from fireworks. Stepping outside, she said she saw the victim bleeding heavily.
She said she doesn't know the victim but he often is outside his house, apparently sort of watching out for the neighborhood, which has had a problem with people riding around on bikes and peering into vehicles for property to steal.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is urged to call Modesto police at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
