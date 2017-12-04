Crime

Suspected DUI driver plows Hummer into Stanislaus County patrol vehicle

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 04, 2017 07:23 AM

A suspected drunk driver plowed his Hummer into a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle on Sunday night, authorities said.

Deputies were not in the vehicle at the time, and the driver, a 43-year-old Modesto man, was arrested after initially resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Jesus Sigala.

At about 11:35 p.m., deputies were at a call on an unrelated matter in the 2100 block of River Road in an unincorporated area between Modesto and Ceres.

While at the residence, deputies heard a loud crash. They initially went out to help the man, identified as Corey Michener. However, he refused to open the window or the car door. Michener attempted to drive away, but the Hummer had been disabled from the crash, Sigala said.

After deputies subdued Michener, he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. After his release, he was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving and obstructing officers.

The patrol vehicle suffered extensive damage to its passenger side. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

