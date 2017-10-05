Multiple people suffer pepper spray inhalation after Vintage Faire Mall theft

More Videos 0:32 Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall Pause 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:22 Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 0:56 Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:12 Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall 50 people were evacuated at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, California, after several treated by paramedics for exposure to pepper spray on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Ramsey Rob, an employee at the mall, explains what he saw. 50 people were evacuated at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, California, after several treated by paramedics for exposure to pepper spray on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Ramsey Rob, an employee at the mall, explains what he saw. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

